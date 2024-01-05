Jeffersontown mother searching for son who disappeared on New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown mother is searching for her missing son after he disappeared the night of New Year’s Eve.

Clara Sloan said their family last saw her son, 20-year-old Delano Ray, around 10:30 p.m. that night at their family home in Jeffersontown.

The family is still trying to figure out his last known whereabouts. When Sloan last saw him, he said he was going to celebrate New Year’s with a friend.

“When I was leaving, I asked him to come to church with us,” Sloan said. “And he said, ‘I’m going to go over to my friend Jay’s house, him and his mom are having something for the New Year.’”

When she woke up the next morning and still hadn’t heard from Delano, she called him only to realize his phone was dead. Sloan then reached out to the friend’s mother and learned Delano had never met up with him.

“She wrote me back and said that Jay hadn’t talked to him in a couple weeks and they weren’t having anything,” Sloan said.

The last time Delano used his phone, he was calling the ride service zTrip. He texted and called a driver with zTrip, but then canceled the ride. Sloan said a detective with LMPD told the family that video footage showed he never took a ride with the service.

WAVE News reached out to zTrip and the company also confirmed that Delano never took a ride, got in the cab, or came in contact with the driver.

Now, the family has no way of knowing where Delano was really headed that night. Sloan is worried that her son may have encountered foul play.

“Something could’ve happened to him,” Sloan said. “Like he went out to go to a particular place and never made it there.”

Sloan said he’s never left home before and she doesn’t believe he would disappear on his own. Still, she’s holding out hope that he’s out there and unharmed.

Delano is 6 feet tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat and brown Timberlands.

Anyone who may have seen Delano can leave LMPD a tip through their crime tip portal or reach Sloan on her Facebook page.

