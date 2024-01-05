Contact Troubleshooters
Lane closures on North 38th Street at Northwestern Parkway due to water main break

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning commuters in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood should avoid North 38th Street at Northwestern Parkway.

Workers are there right now, but there’s no expected time on when everything will be back open.

The Louisville Water Company confirmed it’s a break on a 12 inch diameter water main. A spokesperson said there are six customers who may lose water service while repairs are being made and a traffic lane might have to close during that process.

