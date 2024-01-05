Louisville Fire Department finds hundreds of vacant and unsecured properties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the winter months starting in 2022, Louisville Fire Department data revealed vacant buildings in Louisville were burning at a rate of eight each month. In response, all 21 LFD stations launched a citywide investigation of vacant properties. What they found surprised even them.

“Yeah, it did,” said Major Joe Williams, an LFD assistant fire chief. “We knew the vacant structures were out there that were probably unsecured.”

One six-month period - from October 17, 2022 to April 16, 2023 - produced 50 fires in vacant structures according to LFD.

The Risk Reduction canvas of every Louisville neighborhood that followed revealed 631 vacant properties. Of them, 217 were identified as unsecured, easily accessible to intruders.

“So basically, they are going street to street, trying to identify vacant structures,” Williams said. “If they find one, checking to see if it’s secure or unsecured.”

Williams said unsecured properties were referred to Metro Code Enforcement to have them boarded up. Twenty-seven of the unsecured structures were classified as high risk. Some of these were structures next to occupied buildings, others were places with a history of repeat fires.

In the six months after the investigation, LFD said vacant structure fires dropped from 50 to 36, a 28 percent reduction.

“That’s a huge reduction,” Williams said, “and that’s mainly we see that in the safety in the community.”

