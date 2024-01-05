Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged in deadly 2022 stabbing scheduled for hearing

Yoel Perez-Gonzalez
Yoel Perez-Gonzalez(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and Becca Gibson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly stabbing in Louisville’s Kenwood neighborhood in 2022 was sentenced Friday in a separate case.  

Yoel Perez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and fleeing police. These charges stem from an arrest in May 2022. Officers found him on Mockingbird Lane, with the keys to a stolen vehicle in his pocket.  

Under the plea deal, he got a one-year sentence for that crime. Perez-Gonzalez is also charged with murder, for a deadly stabbing on November 2022 at Southside Drive and National Turnpike. Radame Garcia Gallo, 48, was found stabbed at the location, and later died at the hospital.

A hearing for that case is set for January 23.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
John Lewis
Louisville man accused of shooting wife after getting into argument
Larry Hall
Man arrested following police investigation near Louisville airport
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
Kentucky lottery looking for winner of $1 million ticket

Latest News

Clark County using new handheld sonar device for search and rescue
Clark County using new handheld sonar device for search and rescue
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Dry this afternoon with rain/snow Saturday
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 1/5/24
Latest on the snow for this weekend and strong low pressure next week.
SnowTALK! Blog 1/5/24