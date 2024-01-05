Man charged in deadly 2022 stabbing scheduled for hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly stabbing in Louisville’s Kenwood neighborhood in 2022 was sentenced Friday in a separate case.

Yoel Perez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and fleeing police. These charges stem from an arrest in May 2022. Officers found him on Mockingbird Lane, with the keys to a stolen vehicle in his pocket.

Under the plea deal, he got a one-year sentence for that crime. Perez-Gonzalez is also charged with murder, for a deadly stabbing on November 2022 at Southside Drive and National Turnpike. Radame Garcia Gallo, 48, was found stabbed at the location, and later died at the hospital.

A hearing for that case is set for January 23.

