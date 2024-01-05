One Southern Indiana hosts 2024 Advocacy State Leadership Breakfast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - On Friday, One Southern Indiana hosted their annual Advocacy State Leadership Breakfast.

Hoosiers were able to join a panel discussion with several state legislators. Topics mainly focused on what’s happening in the districts and what priorities the legislators are seeing as they move into the first session of 2024.

One Southern Indiana recognized that the 2023 session made historic investments towards workforce development and quality of place programs.

For 2024, their main priority is talent development, attraction, and retention.

“I think our community is recognizing that we’re at a point of unprecedented growth,” John Launius of One Southern Indiana said. “When you look at our population growth here in Southern Indiana, as well as the capital investment in jobs that are landing here in our community, it’s an exciting time to be a Hoosier, in particular here in Southern Indiana. We feel it’s critical to engage on these topics that will continue to enable us to be successful and garner that activity that is coming before us currently.”

Indiana’s General Assembly will begin their first segment this Monday, Jan. 8.

