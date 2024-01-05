Records show Louisville police chief’s personnel file found her untruthful

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old blunder in the LMPD Chief’s history is coming back to haunt her.

The personnel file for Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel shows she was suspended after searching a fellow detective’s desk for a criminal file on her brother-in-law and lying about it.

The file was obtained through an open records request with the Atlanta Police Department.

The documents show in 2003, two fellow detectives in the drug unit had suspicions Gwinn-Villaroel was looking for information about the drug-trafficking case involving her family member.

The detectives set up a hidden camera and made a fake phone call. They then caught Villaroel on video rummaging through the detective’s desk and drawers, the internal affairs documents state. It continues to say that Villaroel lied about her actions until she was shown the video.

At the time, Villaorel stated the detective had left other information on the desk for her. That detective denied ever telling her so.

According to the file, the video showed Villaroel taking a file from the detective’s desk and returning several minutes later. After being shown the video of her taking the file, Villaroel told investigators it contained information about calls for service, but, investigators wrote, the file actually contained an incident report and other information pertaining to someone’s criminal history.

The then-detective was suspended for 30 days and it was recommended to demote her back to being an officer.

The question of untruthfulness surrounding the Chief recently came under scrutiny during a trial involving an LMPD Officer and a fatal wreck. In a heated exchange, Louisville attorney Nick Naiser asked the Chief if she was wearing a body camera or recorded video. Both of which the Chief denied. He then played a video from the scene showing her wearing a body camera.

The Chief later said she misspoke, while others, like Louisville Attorney Thomas Clay said she was untruthful and should be placed on the Brady List.

The Brady List is an informal reference for attorneys to check whether an officer’s testimony and credibility might be problematic if they are called to the stand. LMPD keeps a list, while prosecutors keep their own.

Being labeled a “Brady Cop” can have a negative impact on an officer’s career.

Clay called the findings in her file “very troubling.”

“It wasn’t just a lie,” Clay said. “She was possibly interfering with an investigation with someone who was related to her husband. Not the kind of thing that should be swept under the rug because it happened 20 years ago.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office did not respond to the question of the Chief being added to the Brady List, but, it may not matter.

Other attorneys who spoke with WAVE News Troubleshooters stated future testimony by the Chief can be deemed not credible, possibly having an impact on payouts or whether LMPD decides to settle a case rather than take it to trial.

Clay said he already intends on bringing Villaroel’s credibility up during an LMPD Merit Board hearing involving an officer’s firing.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office explained their prosecutors still do their own Brady inquiries and analyze their cases before any witness is called.

“Whenever a witness has allegations regarding their credibility, an analysis of whether those issues are relevant to the matter at hand is conducted,” they continued. “However, any witness that has a history of untruthfulness or other credibility allegations may present problems with their testimony.”

There is no central Brady List held by any agency, nor is there anyone responsible for doing so, though different agencies keep their own records.

The Mayor’s Office stood by the Chief Thursday, stating she is still the best person for the job. They emphasized Villaroel was promoted within the Atlanta Police Department four times within 10 years after the 2003 incident, making the rank of Major.

Mayor Greenberg also confirmed the issue was not part of the interview process in the following statement.

“Chief Gwinn-Villaroel was, and is, the best person to lead LMPD and she is committed to creating a safer Louisville for every family who calls our great city home – I believe this seeing her work firsthand and knowing she underwent a comprehensive national search, including a review by a local interview committee and a national search firm. The incident is from very early in her stellar, now 26-year career, and it does not change my belief that Chief Gwinn-Villaroel is the right person to lead LMPD forward.

While the policy violation did not come up during the interview process, it would not have changed the decision that Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was the best candidate for the position,” Greenberg said.

Villaroel responded as well, stating she earned trust back after 2003.

“I am proud of my career, which spans over 25 years and includes experiences that I have learned and grown from and ultimately helped me earn the confidence of leaders and communities I have served,” she stated. “Now, I am focused on the future – not the past – serving as Chief alongside the brave officers of LMPD to create a safer Louisville for every family who calls this city home.”

