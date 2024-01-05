Shively police issues Golden Alert for 33-year-old woman and her 11-month-old child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued on behalf of Shively Police for Shaday Johnson, a 33-year-old Black woman who has her 11-month-old daughter with her.

Johnson was last seen in the 1800 block of Appleton Lane in Shively at about 8 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing a bob wig, red coat and pink pants. No clothing description was provided for her daughter.

Shively Police urge caution as Johnson has “active, extraditable warrants out of Illinois.”

Shively Police can be reached at 502-448-6181 if Johnson is seen.

