Verizon settles class action lawsuit over administrative fees

The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.
The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Verizon customers could get $100 thanks to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Verizon was charging customers undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Verizon has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the lawsuit.

Current and former customers who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to receive up to $100.

Those who are eligible will be notified via email or will receive a letter in the mail. You must file a claim by April 15 in order to receive payment.

Verizon will continue to charge the administration fees. However, the company will be amending its customer agreement to include disclosures about the charges.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

