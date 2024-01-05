Contact Troubleshooters
Whitehall offering micro wedding packages for $1,000 on Valentine’s Day

(WILX)
By Samantha Murray and WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new offer is allowing Louisville couples to get married for only $1,000 on Valentine’s Day.

The historic Whitehall mansion on Lexington Road is offering ‘mico weddings’ on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

$1,000 will cover the cost of the venue, officiant, cake, seating for 20 guests, and a complimentary wedding portrait.

Couples wanting to renew their vows are welcome as well.

Ceremony times include noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The money for the wedding will also go to benefit upkeep at Whitehall House and Garden.

For more information or to register, click or tap here.

