Whitehall offering micro wedding packages for $1,000 on Valentine’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new offer is allowing Louisville couples to get married for only $1,000 on Valentine’s Day.

The historic Whitehall mansion on Lexington Road is offering ‘mico weddings’ on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

$1,000 will cover the cost of the venue, officiant, cake, seating for 20 guests, and a complimentary wedding portrait.

Couples wanting to renew their vows are welcome as well.

Ceremony times include noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The money for the wedding will also go to benefit upkeep at Whitehall House and Garden.

