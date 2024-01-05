Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after house fire breaks out in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in critical condition after a house fire broke out in the Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Multiple fire agencies including Fern Creek, Louisville, Jeffersontown and Okolona responded to the home in the 2000 block of Beargrass Ave. Asst. Chief Dewayne Hutchens says the fire broke out around 4:18 p.m.

A woman was rescued by firefighters and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Hutchens said another person was rescued from the home before crews arrived by an off-duty Shelby County fighter. That person is expected to survive.

It took approximately 27 firefighters 30 minutes to put the fire out. Hutchens said the fire significantly damaged the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

