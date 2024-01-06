Contact Troubleshooters
2 in hospital after shooting in Clarksville

(WRDW)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Clarksville Friday evening, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Corporal John Miller said.

When officers arrived, they found two men who were bleeding from what officials believe to be gunshot wounds. Miller said both men were taken to UofL Hospital to be treated.

CPD detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

