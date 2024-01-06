Contact Troubleshooters
5 displaced after house fire in Shawnee neighborhood

No one was injured after a house fire broke out in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday morning.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was injured after a house fire in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department.

LFD spokesperson Donovan Sims said firefighters were sent to the 3500 block of West Main Street on the report of a food-on-stove fire around 9 a.m. Crews arrived within two minutes and set up exposure lines to protect the surrounding houses and property.

Sims said all occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The occupants said they were cooking when the grease caught on fire.

Sims said it took 25 firefighters around 12 minutes to get control of the fire. The house sustained heavy fire damage and one of the neighboring houses took damage to the siding.

The American Red Cross is helping the three adults, two children, and one cat who were displaced due to the fire.

