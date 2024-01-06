Behind the Investigation: Brice Rhodes triple murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is one of the most shocking murder cases in Louisville that just came to its conclusion.

Brice Rhodes will now spend the rest of his life in prison for violently murdering two teen brothers. Now you, get to hear the behind-the-scenes story from the man who worked the case for seven years.

The two brothers were stabbed multiple times, their bodies burned and then dumped behind an abandoned home in May 2016.

LMPD Homicide Detective Aaron Tinelli was the lead. He sat down with Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez for the latest episode of our Troubleshooter Podcast, Behind the Investigation. Tinelli gave us insight into his mind after getting the call, processing the scene and interviewing Brice Rhodes.

You’ll also hear a story that wasn’t on the news during the trial that could have changed the outcome.

“I left that night for trial. I left around six. My whole mission in life was to find Mr. Jacorey Taylor,” Tinelli said. “Stopped around midnight, went home, woke up at 5 a.m., went back out looking for him. Finally located him around 9, 10 o’clock, and then spent the next two hours trying to convince him that it was the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.