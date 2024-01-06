Contact Troubleshooters
Bond reduction hearing for Joseph Lawson pushed to February

For the second day in a row, one of the men charged in Crystal Rogers’ murder was scheduled to appear in a Nelson County courtroom.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second day in a row, one of the men charged in Crystal Rogers’ murder was scheduled to appear in a Nelson County courtroom on Friday.

However, a bond reduction hearing for Joseph Lawson didn’t happen.

Lawson did not show up in person, which caused a hiccup. Both parties agreed they want to have him in person before settling a few things.

Lawson is charged with conspiracy to murder, along with his father Stephen Lawson. Brooks Houck, Crystal’s then-boyfriend, is the third person and he is charged with murder.

Joseph is accused of having the responsibility to get rid of Rogers’ car. His own father’s attorney who said Stephen picked Joseph up when that car got a flat tire.

Joseph, who appeared via Zoom, was moved to the state reformatory in Oldham County, and lawyers said they didn’t want to address bond or a trial date until he was in prison. So, they pushed the hearing from Friday until February 8. The same day we expect to see the other two suspects in court as well.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

