City holds ‘Night of Remembrance’ in honor of gun violence victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Louisville, 150 people were killed in shootings in 2023. It’s the fourth year in a row the city saw triple-digit homicide numbers.

The number of non-fatal shootings is even higher. 412 people were injured in non-fatal shootings last year according to the city’s gun violence dashboard.

Friday night at Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Smoketown, city leaders remembered the lives lost and all those impacted by gun violence.

Mayor Craig Greenberg joined members of the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods in reading the names of all 150 victims and lighting a candle in honor of each life.

“The people whose names we’ll read tonight, they mattered,” Greenberg said. “They mattered to their family, they mattered to their community, they mattered to our city and to the family members I want you to know that your loss is our loss.”

The inter-faith community event included prayers from a diverse group of faith leaders. It also included a performance by Linkin’ Bridge, a Louisville a cappella musical group.

The group performed a song previously sung with Jeremiah Buckner, a former group member who was among the 2023 gun violence victims.

Nachand Trabue, the CEO of Melanaire Marketplace, spoke on behalf of the victims’ families. As a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church, she had attended the event in the past. This year, it held a new meaning for her.

Her son, 23-year-old Makel Coleman, was killed in a shooting near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood back in July.

She shared the story of the day she got the call. Trabue was on vacation at the time.

“I didn’t have a piece of breath in my body to try to pray at this time, I was crying out, I was hurt,” Trabue told the crowd.

While she once attended this event to support others who lost loved ones, she now finds herself sharing their grief. She said she wanted to share her story to let others know they’re not alone.

“I showed up for the other mothers and fathers and people in the community who are going through gun violence and I showed up to let them know that I’m here with them,” Trabue said.

She also spoke on the importance of communication between the public and LMPD when it comes to solving homicides. Her son’s case is still unsolved.

She urged the audience to come forward and call LMPD’s tipline if they have information that could help someone else’s case.

“We know things aren’t all the way right and they admit to that,” Trabue said. “They have to take accountability and we have to take accountability too.”

