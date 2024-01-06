FORECAST: Light rain and snow showers return tonight

ALERT DAYS

TUESDAY (1/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers move in tonight, a few snowflakes will be possible at times as well

ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s set up not only brings us the chance of rain and snow, but also strong winds

A busy pattern keeps rain and snow chances in the extended forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lighter rain and snow shower activity will move in just before midnight. Best chances of any snow showers will take place in southern Indiana. With temperatures even warmer than last night, widespread issues are not expected.

Scattered light rain and snow showers will take shape through early Sunday. Precipitation will steadily get lighter as the day progresses, before eventually exiting late Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degree range.

Tomorrow night will be dry and on the colder side. A few clouds will depart, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for Monday morning’s lows.

Mainly cloudy on Monday with highs in the 40s. We’ll stay dry until the night when rain chances will quickly increase.

