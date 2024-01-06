Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Morning rain and snow showers

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TUESDAY (1/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain and snow showers exit by midday, leaving us with patchy drizzle
  • Light rain/snow returns tonight and lingers into Sunday
  • ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s set up not only brings us the chance of rain and snow, but also strong winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wintry mix of rain and snow showers will continue through late morning. By midday, we’ll be mainly dry and left with only a few areas of patchy drizzle.

Temperatures will be cool overall today, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Lighter rain and snow shower activity will move in just before midnight.

Best chances of any snow showers will take place in southern Indiana. With temperatures even warmer than last night, widespread issues are not expected.

Scattered light rain and snow showers will take shape through early Sunday. Precipitation will steadily get lighter as the day progresses, before eventually exiting late Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degree range.

Tomorrow night will be dry and on the colder side. A few clouds will depart, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for Monday morning’s lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

