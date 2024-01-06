Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for suspect who crashed stolen vehicle into house

(WCAX)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after crashing a vehicle confirmed to be stolen into a house on Arnoldtown Road Saturday afternoon.

LMPD responded to the scene in the 7200 block of Arnoldtown Road of a non-injury collision and were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle was seen fleeing the incident on foot, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Officers checked the home and discovered that the family was safe.

Police believe the weather conditions and the speed of the vehicle were factors and that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole first and then the home.

Through witness testimony, officers believe the suspect may have thrown evidence into the water while leaving the scene and have requested the Dive team to respond to the scene.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man with dark hair in a ponytail with a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

LMPD is asking that anyone with information on the case call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

