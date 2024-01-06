Louisville 'eager to host a pro racing event', some car clubs want in on the action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last summer, Kentucky lawmakers passed a bill that would allow professional racing on roads, streets, and even airports. The racing event statute went into effect on June 29, 2023.

It defines a racing event as a motor vehicle race sanctioned by a nationally or internationally recognized racing organization and includes preparations, practices, and qualifications for the race.

It allows local governments to give out permits for races to use county roads, streets, and even airports.

A new bill is being proposed that would add highways to that list and with Louisville’s recent history of reckless driving, including street racing, we wondered if Louisville would allow the pros to race on city streets.

A spokesperson for the mayor said they would be eager to host a professional racing event.

That’s of course assuming all the proper procedures are met. Such as insurance, security, road closures, and whatever else is needed.

However, some in the car community are asking, “Why not us?”

In 2022, the Watterson was turned into a drag strip by street racers. That incident kicked off a local ordinance and a crackdown from LMPD.

Since then there’s been a few incidents of reckless driving exhibitions all around the city.

Including one where cars blocked in ambulances on Broadway.

However just like with the Derby or the PGA championship which is coming this May, Louisville would welcome a professional racing event.

That’s what a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told us when we asked if they would allow pros to come and turn the streets into a racetrack.

Now there’s a difference between the pros and the joes.

There are people in the car community who haven’t been a part of the illegal street takeovers, and they’ve been looking for a legal way to have their exhibitions for years.

“The people who follow us and know what we do, they know what we do and what we don’t do,” NoLimit Car Club Dez said.

So what do they do? Things like community giveaways, but also the obvious, they drive their cars.

That can come with some punishment though.

“I have people calling, ‘Hey it’s my son’s fifth birthday and he loves cars. Can you do donuts, can you do burnouts?’” Dez said. “And it’s kind of iffy because we might be doing it and all of a sudden here come the police like, ‘Come here. Give me your car.’”

Dez said they’d love to do it legally and safely, but there’s nowhere for them to go.

After the Watterson incident, a few car clubs wanted to host events at the Sportsdrome Speedway in Jeffersonville, but things didn’t work out.

With nowhere else to go, some people will end up on the streets and intersections.

“If they want them out of the streets, they got to give them somewhere to go,” said Breezy, who is also at NoLimit.

If it’s about money, they say it’s not a problem.

“Even if they created a spot for us and literally charge people to get in,” Breezy said. “People are still going to go. They’ll go to other states and pay to get into their legal pits, and if they had it here, I’m pretty sure they’d pay too. If they’re worried about the money, they can literally charge us and people are still going to go.”

Dez and Breezy said the car clubs are willing to follow any rules and regulations that the city comes up with. And although racing and doing things like donuts and burnouts aren’t the same thing, they’re often lumped together in these kinds of exhibitions and punishments.

