Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville woman raises money for veterans in memory of her son

The death of Maude McCarthy's son molded her and led her to a new purpose. A year after her...
The death of Maude McCarthy's son molded her and led her to a new purpose. A year after her son's unexpected death, she started raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization dedicated to honoring and empowering veterans.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman, motivated by the loss of her son, is raising money to help veterans receive the services they need.

Maude McCarthy’s son, Michael Tomai, did three tours in Iraq.

“Oh, God he was wonderful,” Maude McCarthy said.

He died by suicide in 2013. According to research conducted by the Wounded Warrior Project, nearly one in five veterans reported they had attempted suicide at least once in their lifetime.

The death of McCarthy’s son molded her and led her to a new purpose. A year after her son’s unexpected death, she started raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization dedicated to honoring and empowering veterans.

“Do I see Mike in what I do? He was a better artist than I was,” McCarthy explained. “Mike would have never wanted to be remembered for how he died. He was someone who took life by the horns and had a great time.”

Wounded Warrior Project offers life-changing services in mental and brain health, career counseling, benefits, physical health and wellness, advocacy, and long-term rehabilitative care. Veterans do not have to pay for their services.

“It feels good to know that families that suffered the way my daughter, husband and I did, that there’s a place they can get help if they need it and certainly that their loved one can, along with the VA,” McCarthy said.

In 2023, the Wounded Warrior Project says each day they had 72 injured veterans signed up to receive critical services and support offered by the organization.

Through McCarthy’s Etsy shop, art shows, and farmers market, she’s raised thousands of dollars for the organization in memory of her son.

“For me, being passionate about wounded warriors, it makes sense,” McCarthy said. “It all comes together, but I think that we all need a place where we are going outside of ourselves.”

Click here to see more of Maude’s work or here to donate to the fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clara Sloan said their family last saw her son, 20-year-old Delano Ray, around 10:30 p.m. that...
Jeffersontown mother searching for son who disappeared on New Year’s Eve
A Dickson County resident found a box of puppies and their mom abandoned along the side of a...
Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
Kentucky lottery looking for winner of $1 million ticket
Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Corinth Way around...
Man dead after house fire in Newburg neighborhood, family member says

Latest News

Three adults and two children were displaced in a fire in the Shawnee neighborhood.
5 displaced after house fire in Shawnee neighborhood
In Louisville, 150 people were killed in shootings in 2023. It’s the fourth year in a row the...
City holds ‘Night of Remembrance’ in honor of gun violence victims
Louisville 'eager to host a pro racing event', some car clubs want in on the action
Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Corinth Way around...
Man dead after house fire in Newburg neighborhood, family member says