Man dead after house fire in Newburg neighborhood, family member says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after being sent to the hospital from a house fire in the Newburg neighborhood Friday night, according to Angela Harger, granddaughter of the victim.

Okolona Fire Department later also confirmed to WAVE News that the man had died.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6100 block of Corinth Way around 10:25 p.m., according to Okolona Fire spokesperson Frankie Nalley.

Officials said firefighters forced themselves into the home and found someone inside who was rescued. EMS treated and transported the patient to the hospital.

Okolona FD said it was unclear if there were any working smoke detectors in the home.

Louisville Metro Arson is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

