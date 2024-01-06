Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after house fire in Newburg neighborhood, family member says

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Corinth Way around...
Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Corinth Way around 10:25 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after being sent to the hospital from a house fire in the Newburg neighborhood Friday night, according to Angela Harger, granddaughter of the victim.

Okolona Fire Department later also confirmed to WAVE News that the man had died.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6100 block of Corinth Way around 10:25 p.m., according to Okolona Fire spokesperson Frankie Nalley.

Officials said firefighters forced themselves into the home and found someone inside who was rescued. EMS treated and transported the patient to the hospital.

Okolona FD said it was unclear if there were any working smoke detectors in the home.

Louisville Metro Arson is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clara Sloan said their family last saw her son, 20-year-old Delano Ray, around 10:30 p.m. that...
Jeffersontown mother searching for son who disappeared on New Year’s Eve
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market
A Dickson County resident found a box of puppies and their mom abandoned along the side of a...
Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
Kentucky lottery looking for winner of $1 million ticket
Larry Hall
Man arrested following police investigation near Louisville airport

Latest News

FORECAST: Morning rain and snow showers
In Louisville, 150 people were killed in shootings in 2023. It’s the fourth year in a row the...
City holds ‘Night of Remembrance’ in honor of gun violence victims
Louisville 'eager to host a pro racing event', some car clubs want in on the action
2 in hospital after shooting in Clarksville