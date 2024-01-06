Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare doctor discusses health benefits of “Dry January”

Dr. Steven Patton
Dr. Steven Patton(Norton Healthcare)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people kick off the new year with “Dry January,” when people put down alcohol for the first month of the year.

The trend can have serious health benefits.

Dr. Steven Patton with Norton Healthcare says abstaining from drinking for the first month of the year can do a lot of good for both the mind and body. It can decrease your risk for certain cancers and make it easier for people to lose weight.

Quitting drinking will also help you sleep more soundly through the night.

”A lot of times people take a little nightcap to help with sleep,” Dr. Patton said. “It helps put you to sleep, but it doesn’t keep you there and it doesn’t allow you to get in that REM sleep, that good restorative sleep to decrease your cortisol levels and reset you. And when your cortisol levels are high, that’s also another thing that doesn’t allow you to burn fat. Because your cortisol level is a stress hormone and it keeps it up, so it’s very hard to burn any fat or get any benefit of that.”

Dr. Patton says people who drink too much may experience withdrawal symptoms if they try to quit cold turkey. That can include symptoms like tremors, increased irritability, even seizures.

In that scenario, he suggests working with your primary care doctor on a plan to quit drinking.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clara Sloan said their family last saw her son, 20-year-old Delano Ray, around 10:30 p.m. that...
Jeffersontown mother searching for son who disappeared on New Year’s Eve
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market
A Dickson County resident found a box of puppies and their mom abandoned along the side of a...
Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
Kentucky lottery looking for winner of $1 million ticket
Larry Hall
Man arrested following police investigation near Louisville airport

Latest News

If you’re planning on hosting a party for New Years Eve, there’s a few safety tips you’ll want...
Preventing the spread of illnesses during New Years celebrations
Research finds blood test may help detect lung cancer
Tobacco treatment specialist gives advice for quitting smoking in 2024
So far, the holiday season has not produced a big spike in respiratory virus cases, but...
Doctors watch for spike in COVID, RSV and flu cases
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays