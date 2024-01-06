Person in hospital after house fire in Newburg neighorhood

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in the hospital after a house fire in the Newburg neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Okolona Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6100 block of Corinth Way around 10:25 p.m., according to Okolona Fire spokesperson Frankie Nalley.

Officials said firefighters forced themselves into the home and found someone inside who was rescued. EMS treated and transported the patient to the hospital.

Louisville Metro Arson is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

