1 dead, 2 in hospital after car crashes into LG&E pole near Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead and two are in the hospital after a car crashed into an LG&E pole near Greenbelt Highway Sunday.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to Lower River Road near the Greenbelt at 2:15 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The two others were taken to UofL Hospital where they are expected to survive.

LG&E responded to the crash as well.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.