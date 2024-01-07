Contact Troubleshooters
82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a home invader attacked her Friday night.

LMPD said they received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 11000 block of Ridge Lake Drive at 11:50 p.m. Friday. The caller, an 82-year-old woman said the suspect broke into her home through a patio door, assaulted her and stole valuable items including a wallet, cash and a phone before fleeing on foot.

The woman suffered severe lacerations that required immediate hospitalization.

LMPD said the suspect is a male who was wearing a black jacket and white or gray hoodie and black pants at the time of the attack. A spokesperson said images they have of the believed suspect show him carrying a hatchet in the 11200 block of Deering Road while checking door handles to residences and garages prior to the home invasion and was seen in the 11000 block of Ridge Lake Drive carrying an approximately three-foot-long crowbar, which they believe he used to shatter the patio door.

LMPD is asking all residents in the area to be on the lookout as the suspect may live in the area.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information call their anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

