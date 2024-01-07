Family still looking for answers after brother was murdered in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after 150 gun violence victims from 2023 were remembered, a younger brother is raising awareness of his brother’s murder, which has remained unsolved for nearly three years.

Michael Henley was found shot dead in the trunk of a burning car on the Gene Snyder in January 2021.

Almost three years later, his family still doesn’t know what happened to him.

Henley was one of the 178 homicides in 2021, which was the deadliest year in Louisville’s history. And his brother says they know as much about his case now as they did when it first happened.

Tyrell Henley remembers the cold he felt on Jan. 31, 2021.

It wasn’t just the weather, but also the feeling that went through his body when he got home and saw his grandfather standing outside and waiting for him.

“I stayed in my car for about 10-15 minutes because something don’t feel right,” Tyrell said.

Once he finally went inside, he was told his 25-year-old brother Michael had been shot.

“When we first found out, she told me he was slumped over the steering wheel of his car. but little did we know, he wasn’t. He was found in the trunk of his car and it was on fire,” Tyrell said.

Nearly three years later, and Henley says they still don’t know exactly what happened or who did it.

He says his fiancé reached out to the detective to see if it the case is still open and if the investigation is still ongoing.

“And the detective stated, ‘I am not investigating until someone brings me new information,’” Tyrell said.

We reached out to LMPD to see if there was an update in the investigation, and we were told that on-call public information officer information is limited to critical incidents on the weekends.

They told us they don’t have access to all the databases and to circle back during the week.

“It’s left a deep void because we don’t have any closure, we don’t know who did it, it causes anxiety because everyone could’ve potentially did it,” Tyrell said.

Henley says the sadness and grief is always present, especially during the holiday season.

He wants to keep his brother’s memory alive, but also do so much more.

“The only thing I try to do is provide for his son. My nephew. He often says he misses his father and there’s not much I can say,” Tyrell said.

It’s coming up on three years since Michael’s death, and Tyrell wants to keep telling his brother’s story.

“This is the way I can show him that I love him. This is the way that I can show him that he means so much to me. Not only being there for his son, but to have someone fighting for him. Three years in the making. I would like to imagine that would mean so much to him. So in ways I’m still trying to be the best little brother that I can be,” Tyrell said.

We plan to reach out to LMPD during the week for an update on the investigation as Michael’s family continues to wait for answers.

