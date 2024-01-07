FORECAST: A.M. light rain and flurries

ALERT DAYS

TUESDAY (1/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy drizzle and flurries are possible through the early afternoon

Dry, cool, and cloudy Monday

ALERT DAY: A strong area of low pressure brings rain, snow, and strong winds Tuesday into Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered light rain and snow showers will take shape early today. Precipitation will steadily get lighter as the day progresses, before eventually exiting this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the 30s to near 40 degree range.

Tonight will be dry and on the colder side. A few clouds will depart, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for Monday morning’s lows. Monday will be a mostly cloudy and seasonable day temperature wise. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and mid 40s. It will be a dry day overall, with rain chances quickly moving in late Monday.

Tomorrow night, rain chances and wind speeds will be on the rise as our next system comes into play. So far, the precipitation looks to fall in the form of all rain. Temperatures will dip into the 30s for morning lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.