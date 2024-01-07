Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold and dry tonight, ALERT DAY Tuesday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TUESDAY (1/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A dry, mostly cloudy, and seasonable Monday is on the way
  • ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s set up brings the chance of rain, strong winds, and snow showers late
  • A busy pattern keeps rain and snow chances in the extended forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be dry and on the colder side. A few clouds will depart, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for Monday morning’s lows.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy and seasonable day temperature wise. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and mid 40s. It will be a dry day overall, with rain chances quickly moving in late Monday.

Tomorrow night, rain chances and wind speeds will be on the rise as our next system comes into play. So far, the precipitation looks to fall in the form of all rain. Temperatures will dip into the 30s for morning lows.

An Alert Day has been declared for Tuesday as a very strong low pressure system approaches. Strong wind gusts that could reach 45 MPH+ are likely along with rounds of heavy rain. This steady and heavy rain gradually transitions to a rain/snow mix late.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

