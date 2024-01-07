Contact Troubleshooters
High-intensity, short exercise sessions may help in reaching fitness goals

((Source: Pexels))
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With so many New Year’s resolutions concerning getting in shape, some doctors say doing short yet consistent exercise is a good way to start.

These ‘exercise snacks’ consist of small bursts of high-intensity activities throughout the day. Doing them regularly can help make the desired impact more of a reality.

“Consistency is key. When we are doing any form of exercise, it doesn’t necessarily become beneficial if we’re doing it inconsistently,” Dr. Katie Lawton, exercise physiologist with Cleveland Clinic. said. “When we do things consistently over a period of a year, that’s when we tend to see more benefits.”

Lawton said these short, high-intensity workouts usually last only one to two minutes.

Exercise snacks need more research to see the overall health benefits, but they can be a good reminder to get up and move, especially with hybrid work schedules sometimes leading to less active lifestyles.

Lawton said it’s a good idea to plan out exercise times, no matter how you want to work out.

“It’s hard for some people to just stop what they’re doing to go exercise,” she said. “You should try making exercise part of your schedule.”

To avoid injury, Lawton said warming up is always important, and if you’re not sure about a workout plan, talk to your healthcare provider.

