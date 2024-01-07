Contact Troubleshooters
KMAC holds family fun day to help kids get to know their inner artist

The KMAC Contemporary Art Museum showed kids how to unlock their inner artist.
The KMAC Contemporary Art Museum showed kids how to unlock their inner artist.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The KMAC Contemporary Art Museum showed kids how to unlock their inner artist.

It held its family fun day Saturday afternoon where kids and their parents got in for free to experience activities like making a wooden mosaic or designing cloth squares to become part of a giant community quilt.

“We want to get families into the space,” Megan Hines, KMAC’s Event Manager said. “We want them to be able to interact with the art in a very comfortable, casual, approachable way and so really I just hope that people, especially people with kids who want to introduce them to the art world will consider bringing them here in the future for our family fun day.”

The museum holds these events every couple of months when they get new exhibits in.

