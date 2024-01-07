Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dies after platform fistfight pushes him in front of subway train

A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's death. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By TMX staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (TMX) -- Police in Philadelphia are seeking witnesses after a man was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train and died following a fistfight on the platform Thursday.

A shocking video shared on social media shows the fight that led to the man’s death at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim can be seen pinning another man to a column next to the track, holding his hand up as if threatening to hit him, but the words they exchange are unclear. The pinned man then launches two punches at the victim, sending him tumbling backwards onto the track just as a train is pulling into the station.

The train strikes the man almost immediately as screams can be heard throughout the station.

Responding officers ask if anyone saw what led to the deadly fall, and a woman, possibly the one filming, says, “I did.”

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police apprehended the other man at 40th Street station a few blocks away.

SEPTA rerouted subway service to shuttle buses between 40th Street and 30th Street stations four about two hours.

“We don’t know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it’s being investigated at this point,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10.

Along with reviewing surveillance videos, police are asking any additional witnesses to come forward.

Most Read

LMPD said they received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 11000 block of Ridge...
82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station
Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Corinth Way around...
Man dead after house fire in Newburg neighborhood, family member says
LMPD searching for suspect who crashed stolen vehicle into house
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Darrell McGinnis hopes his new restaurant will help the community add more fresh food into...
West Louisville business owner opens sandwich shop in Park DuValle

Latest News

Pig Beach BBQ Louisville kicked off its Pitmaster’s Dinner Series on Saturday with Wynne,...
Pig Beach BBQ Louisville exclusive dinner series featuring top pitmasters from across the country kicks off
A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's...
Fight between two men leads to one being killed by train, police say
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Shepherdsville woman raises money for little free library
Shepherdsville woman raises money for little free library