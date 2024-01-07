Contact Troubleshooters
Next steps on Indiana tax reform

FILE - The Indiana Statehouse appears on May 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana's Republican leaders are calling for a short 2024 session focused on "fine-tuning" policy. The session beginning Jan. 8, 2024, must adjourn by March 14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | Associated Press)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the past year Indiana lawmakers have been looking into reducing and even eliminating certain taxes. This includes looking into removing the state’s income tax.

“If we do nothing we start falling behind,” State Senator Travis Holdman said. “I think all of the taxation needs to be looked at and if there’s any way we can reduce individual income tax or eliminate it we need to give that a shot.”

State Senator Travis Holdman is the chair of the tax and fiscal policies committee and the state and the local tax review task force. He says it’s been 20 years since the state looked at its tax structure. That’s why the committee was formed.

“We are trying to make sure that people are paying their fair share of tax but at the same time if we can reduce the taxation on individuals, we need to do what we can to be fair,” Holdman said.

According to a study done by the Tax Foundation, Indiana went down in the rankings from 9th to 10th for best state for tax policies and climate. Holdman says the task force is moving in the right direction and has been hearing from both conservative and liberal tax experts.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the committee will meet at 9 a.m. in Senate Chambers and will be taking public testimony. Holdman says then they will form recommendations on which taxes to cut or even eliminate. The final report will hopefully be complete by 2025.

