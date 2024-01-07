Contact Troubleshooters
Pig Beach BBQ Louisville exclusive dinner series featuring top pitmasters from across the country kicks off

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pig Beach BBQ Louisville kicked off its Pitmaster’s Dinner Series on Saturday with Wynne, Ark.’s Hogapalooza BBQ’s Kelly Dallas coming to Pig Beach’s newest location on the waterfront.

Saturday’s event started a three-month long series that will see six different pitmasters come to Louisville for one date to provide a guided dinner alongside drinks provided by a featured distillery and brewery.

The next date is Jan. 27 when John Matthews and Brian Scoggins come to town representing Pappy’s BBQ in St. Louis with drinks provided by Angel’s Envy and Against the Grain.

The rest of the dates are below.

2/10: Sugarfire Smokehouse’s Mike Johnson from St. Louis, MO ft. Beef Short Ribs, Michter’s Distillery, and Sam Adams Brewery

2/24: Peg Leg Porker’s Carey Bringle from Nashville, TN ft. Fried Yard Bird, Heaven’s Door Distillery, and West 6th Brewery

3/9: 17th Street BBQ’s Amy Mills from Murphysboro, IL ft. Smoked Pork Steak, Woodford Reserve Distillery, and Modelo Brewery

3/23: Ubon’s BBQ’s and BBQ Ninja’s BBQ Ninja & Leslie Roark Scott from Yazoo City, MS ft. Ubon’s Yardbird & Flamethrower Wings, Uncle Nearest Distillery, and Shiner Bock Brewery

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

