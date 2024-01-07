Shepherdsville woman raises money for little free library

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville woman is on a mission to encourage kids to read more books while building a community within a community.

Her goal is to create a little free library for kids.

Nicole Nathern and her family are new to the Shepherdsville community. She and her husband just finished active duty in the military. After seeing so many kids in her new neighborhood, she believes starting a little free library could bring people closer together.

The Little Free Library website shows 50 posts registered in Kentucky. The price tag for these little libraries can be at least $500 per post.

Nathern set up a GoFundMe to try and raise the money. She believes these little libraries may encourage kids to read more books.

“If you are just a kid walking by, that’s a great opportunity to get them interested,” Nicole Nathern said. “They just might pop their head in and find something that looks interesting. For some people, their default is downloading a book on their Kindle, but if they just open their local little free library, they may see something that they like.”

She says the little libraries are also good for sharing dog treats with neighbors who may be walking by. For more information about free little libraries, click or tap here.

