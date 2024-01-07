Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Snoopy-themed Hershey’s Kisses arrive for Valentine’s Day

New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts...
New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts characters on 18 unique foils.(The Hershey Company)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) - Hersey is celebrating “moments of togetherness and friendship” with Snoopy-themed Hersey’s Kisses for Valentine’s Day.

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends is one of the newest Valentine’s Day candies to hit shelves this year.

“Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang,” said Scott Shillet, VP, Global Hardlines & Promotions at Peanuts. “Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey’s Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season.”

The special Hersey’s Kisses feature Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy on 18 unique pink and red foils. The candies come in both a 9.5 oz bag and a 6.5 oz heart box.

You can get Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends at stores nationwide for a limited time.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 6100 block of Corinth Way around...
Man dead after house fire in Newburg neighborhood, family member says
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
LMPD said they received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 11000 block of Ridge...
82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station
LMPD searching for suspect who crashed stolen vehicle into house
FORECAST: A.M. light rain and flurries

Latest News

A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
An officer fatally shot a dog following the arrest of a shooting suspect.
GRAPHIC: Officer fatally shoots dog that ‘aggressively charged’ at him
FORECAST: A.M. light rain and flurries
Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
Resurrected Golden Globes will restart the party with ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and Swift