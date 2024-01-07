West Louisville business owner opens sandwich shop in Park DuValle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville business owner is tackling the food desert problem in the west side of town.

Darrell McGinnis held a soft opening for the PD Sandwich Shop.

McGinnis owns an HVAC company in Park DuValle and because of that, he’s gotten to know many of the people living in the area. He’s seen how they struggle to get high quality food because grocery stores are so far away from their neighborhoods.

He hopes his new restaurant will help the community add more fresh food into their routine.

“We’re basically sitting in a food desert, I feel like,” McGinnis said. “Not a lot of options around here so we felt the need to bring something creative and new and fresh to the community.”

The shop offers Italian subs, flatbreads, wraps, soups, salads and more. Their hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday and 9-10 on Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.