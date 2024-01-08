Contact Troubleshooters
2 charged after drug raid nets pot, mushrooms and ecstasy

Clayton Jones, 21, and Athena Smith, 20, both of Louisville, are charged with one count each...
Clayton Jones, 21, and Athena Smith, 20, both of Louisville, are charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana, two counts each of trafficking in controlled substances and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a raid in Jeffersontown netted a large quantity of marijuana and narcotics.

Around 7 p.m., Jan. 5, Louisville Metro police served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Stone Spring Way. Arrest reports say detectives recovered approximately 50 pounds of marijuana along with nearly 1,000 marijuana vaping devices.

Police also state there were large amounts of marijuana THC wax, approximately 10 pounds of mushrooms and a large bag containing over 10 pounds of ecstasy pills. Also found in the home was a large amount of cash, money rollers and items used to produce and sell narcotics.

The suspects, Clayton Jones, 21, and Athena Smith, 20, both of Louisville, are charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana, two counts each of trafficking in controlled substances and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia.

During their arraignments on Jan. 6, both were given a $5,000 partially secured bond. Court records show each posted 10% bond that day and have been placed into the Home Incarceration Program.

Jones and Smith are due back in court for preliminary hearings on Jan. 16.

