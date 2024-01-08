Amnesty dockets offer chance to clear warrants without arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Offering a fresh start in the New Year, some Jefferson County residents with outstanding bench warrants can get their cases resolved without fear of arrest thanks to upcoming Amnesty Dockets.

Only low-level, non-violent cases are eligible.

The American Civil Liberties Unit and the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office are leading the effort alongside several community groups and government partners.

“If the issue in question is non-violent, does not involve a gun or domestic violence and is not a class A, B or C Felony, then an expedited court date will be given, space permitting, in February to attempt to resolve the matter,” Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell said.

People who are eligible can sign up online before the end of the month to get their case on an Amnesty Docket for Feb. 9, 10 or 11.

“You must appear here in court in person,” Executive Director of the ACLU of Kentucky Amber Duke said. “Once you come to court, you will not be arrested. You have to appear here in court in order for your warrant to be lifted.”

Organizers are arranging transportation and child care to allow as many people as possible to take advantage.

If you are interested in getting on the Amnesty Docket, go to https://www.louisvilleprosecutors.org/redocket.

The deadline to register is Feb. 2.

About 450 people were able to clear their bench warrants during a similar amnesty effort in 2022.

