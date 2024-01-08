Crawford County Community Schools awarded $6 million to build safe room

MARENGO., Ind. (WAVE) - Crawford County Community Schools have been awarded $6,000,309 by FEMA to build a multi-purpose safe room.

The money was awarded through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and will go towards Crawford County High School and Middle School.

“With the unpredictability of Indiana’s weather, this project will serve as a critical element of mitigating disaster and potential injuries to residents in Crawford County,” Executive Director of IDHS Joel Thacker said. “Safe rooms are a wonderful enhancement to the resilience of the community and will serve residents well for many years to come.”

The plan includes creating a 7,000-square-foot safe room with enough space for 906 people. The room will serve as a gym whenever it is not in use.

“FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program enables communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life and property,” FEMA Region 5 regional administrator Tom Sivak said. “The construction of this community safe room will protect vulnerable citizens by providing a secure location to seek shelter from tornados and other high wind events.”

The project is projected to cost around $8 million in total, with the remaining $2 million coming from Crawford County.

To learn how about the Hazard Mitigation Assistance program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.