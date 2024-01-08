Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crawford County Community Schools awarded $6 million to build safe room

(WDBJ)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO., Ind. (WAVE) - Crawford County Community Schools have been awarded $6,000,309 by FEMA to build a multi-purpose safe room.

The money was awarded through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and will go towards Crawford County High School and Middle School.

“With the unpredictability of Indiana’s weather, this project will serve as a critical element of mitigating disaster and potential injuries to residents in Crawford County,” Executive Director of IDHS Joel Thacker said. “Safe rooms are a wonderful enhancement to the resilience of the community and will serve residents well for many years to come.”

The plan includes creating a 7,000-square-foot safe room with enough space for 906 people. The room will serve as a gym whenever it is not in use.

“FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program enables communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life and property,” FEMA Region 5 regional administrator Tom Sivak said. “The construction of this community safe room will protect vulnerable citizens by providing a secure location to seek shelter from tornados and other high wind events.”

The project is projected to cost around $8 million in total, with the remaining $2 million coming from Crawford County.

To learn how about the Hazard Mitigation Assistance program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man surrenders after driving into Middletown Walmart, barricading himself
1 dead, 2 in hospital after car crashes into LG&E pole near Greenbelt Highway
LMPD said they received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 11000 block of Ridge...
82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Darrell McGinnis hopes his new restaurant will help the community add more fresh food into...
West Louisville business owner opens sandwich shop in Park DuValle

Latest News

FILE - The Indiana Statehouse appears on May 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana's Republican...
Next steps on Indiana tax reform
One Southern Indiana hosts 2024 Advocacy State Leadership Breakfast
Three children perished in the fire on Ealy Street in 2014, while one survived with severe burns.
Family hosts a vigil marking 10 years since fatal New Albany house fire that killed three siblings
What some people may call a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon is happening again in 2024. On April...
Preparations underway for the 2024 total solar eclipse