‘Derby City Norsemen’ raise money for ALS Association Kentucky Chapter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although the Minnesota Vikings ended their season Sunday with a loss to the Detroit Lions, one local group of Vikings fans had something to celebrate.

For nearly 30 years, the Derby City Norsemen have been giving back to the community.

Through the ups and downs of the football season, the group cheers on their favorite team together. Through the years, they’ve found a way to turn their passion for the game into a way to help others.

The club first started in 1994 and every year the group picks a charity to raise money for.

“I’ve made some great friends through the years through here, you know. We scream, cheer for our team, get frustrated,” said member Jim Douglas. “Helping a local charity where the money stays here is just winning every way around.”

Sunday the club presented a check for $5,000 for the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter.

Drew Keelin, the development manager at the ALS Association, says that donation will go a long way.

The non-profit provides services for those living with ALS, such as support groups and a program that helps provide durable medical equipment to patients when insurance isn’t an option.

“At the ALS Association, everything we do for the people living with ALS is completely free of charge so to be able to come in on a Sunday and pick up a check for $5,000 is a big deal and it’s going to help a lot of people,” Keelin said.

As it nears its 30th anniversary, the Derby City Norsemen even includes multiple generations of Vikings fans.

“It’s multi-generational now. My children are here, they’re grown men,” said member John Chawk. “We have young families, this is a pretty unique thing in my opinion.”

The club’s members say meeting their donation goal every year is a win just as sweet as the Vikings’ wins on the field.

“It was our stroke of genius I think because we’re not just watching football and cheering on our team,” Chawk said. “When you add that charity portion to it, it makes us all feel good and it just adds something special to the dance.”

