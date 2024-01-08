Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet start to the week; ALERT DAY Tuesday

For the last time for WAVE, here's Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TUESDAY (1/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances increase overnight
  • WIND ADVISORY: Along/south of Parkways - Tuesday: 1 AM to 11 AM EST
  • Heavy rain Tuesday with gusts near 40 MPH; rain switches to snow Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase today ahead of our next system. Temperatures warm into the 40s for afternoon highs despite the clouds. Rain moves into the region around midnight, becoming widespread early Tuesday morning. We’ll cool into the 30s and low 40s overnight. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible tonight.

An ALERT DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to wind gusts near 45 MPH in the forecast. Rounds of rain, sometimes heavy, will continue throughout the day. Highs tomorrow soar into the 50s. As temperatures plummet into the 20s and 30s Tuesday night, rain will switch to snow across the region. The wind remains strong; gusts near 35 MPH are possible.

Rain switches to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; any accumulations will be light. After a calm Thursday, another system brings rain, wind, and snow back into the forecast on Friday.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

