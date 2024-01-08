FORECAST: Quiet today, but windy and rainy on Tuesday

ALERT DAYS

TUESDAY (1/9/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances increase overnight

WIND ADVISORY: Along/south of Parkways - Tuesday: 1 AM to 11 AM EST

Rain changes to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy this afternoon with only hints of blue sky from time to time. Highs will remain on the cool side with 40s most likely.

Rain and wind will increase later tonight with the strongest of the wind gusts likely to remain to the south and east. Still plan to use caution if you have any travel plans overnight into the early hours of Tuesday.

Rainy for several hours on Tuesday with the wind easing through the lunch hour. Another surge of wind is likely to develop after 3 p.m. with gusts that could reach around 45 MPH into the evening hours.

Rain showers will change to snow showers late. As temperatures plummet into the 20s and 30s Tuesday night, rain will switch to snow across the region. The wind remains strong; gusts near 35 MPH are possible.

Wednesday will remain cold and blustery with passing snow showers and flurries. We will attempt to warm up on Thursday but another strong storm system arrives Friday with more wind and rain followed by true-wintry weather.

Stay close to the forecast for possible additional Alert Days!

