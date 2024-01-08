Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

INDOT holding public hearing on Improve 64 project in New Albany

Source: Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)
Source: Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Residents can attend the Indiana Department of Transportation’s public hearing for the Improve 64 project in New Albany.

Improve 64 is part of INDOT’s strategy to reduce congestion and improve safety and mobility in response to the recent growth of communities and continues support for economic development in the region.

The project includes added travel lanes, interchange improvements, bridge and culvert replacements, new guardrails and concrete barrier wall on portions of I-64, I-265, and US 150, according to a release.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday at the New Albany Floyd County Schools Educational Support Center at 2801 Grant Line Road. Open house begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. Anyone attending should enter through Door #1.

Click here for more information on the Improve 64 project.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in hospital after car crashes into LG&E pole near Greenbelt Highway
LMPD said they received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 11000 block of Ridge...
82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Darrell McGinnis hopes his new restaurant will help the community add more fresh food into...
West Louisville business owner opens sandwich shop in Park DuValle
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Quiet today, but windy and rainy on Tuesday

Latest News

Sunday marks four years since Andrea Knabel disappeared from Audubon Park.
On Andrea Knabel’s 42nd birthday, her father talks about the continued search for her
Through the ups and downs of the football season, the Derby City Norsemen cheers on their...
‘Derby City Norsemen’ raise money for ALS Association Kentucky Chapter
Pig Beach BBQ Louisville kicked off its Pitmaster’s Dinner Series on Saturday with Wynne,...
Pig Beach BBQ Louisville exclusive dinner series featuring top pitmasters from across the country kicks off
The KMAC Contemporary Art Museum showed kids how to unlock their inner artist.
KMAC holds family fun day to help kids get to know their inner artist