INDOT holding public hearing on Improve 64 project in New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Residents can attend the Indiana Department of Transportation’s public hearing for the Improve 64 project in New Albany.

Improve 64 is part of INDOT’s strategy to reduce congestion and improve safety and mobility in response to the recent growth of communities and continues support for economic development in the region.

The project includes added travel lanes, interchange improvements, bridge and culvert replacements, new guardrails and concrete barrier wall on portions of I-64, I-265, and US 150, according to a release.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday at the New Albany Floyd County Schools Educational Support Center at 2801 Grant Line Road. Open house begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. Anyone attending should enter through Door #1.

Click here for more information on the Improve 64 project.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.