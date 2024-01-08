Jerry Jones, longtime UofL assistant basketball coach, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man who served alongside Denny Crum at the University of Louisville has died.

Jerry Jones, a member of the UofL Athletics Hall of Fame, died today at the age of 89.

Jones spent 24 years as a part of the men’s basketball staff at UofL. During his time as an assistant coach, the Cardinals reached the Final Four five times and won the NCAA national championship during the 1980 and 1986 seasons.

Jones was also an assistant to Crum when he coached the USA Pan American Games team in 1987.

Funeral arrangements for Jones have not been finalized.

