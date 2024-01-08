Kentucky Derby Festival introduces 2024 royal court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five young women have been selected to be in the 2024 Royal Court as Princesses for this year’s Festival.

They will serve as official ambassadors of the city, Commonwealth and Festival and plan to attend more than 70 events this spring.

Kentucky Derby Festival says the Program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the state’s most civic-minded and academically achieving college students. Each of the women will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

“The Royal Court Program has been a tradition for more than 60 years, and seeing the Derby Festival Princesses out in the community is one of the first signs that the Derby Festival season is around the corner,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said. “These young women are academic scholars, leaders in their communities and have resumes packed with awards and achievements. We’re honored to have them as our ambassadors.”

Dozens of applicants representing more than 15 colleges and universities from around Kentucky, Indiana and throughout the region were reviewed. Final judging took place over the weekend with 24 other finalist candidates.

The members of the 2024 Court are:

Paighton Brooks of Alexandria, KY – Paighton, 21 years old, is a senior at the University of Louisville with a Double Major in Political Science and Criminal Justice and is a Pre-Law and Public Policy student.

Sarah Downs of Springfield, KY – Sarah, 23 years old, is a second-year Med student at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Ankita Nair of Louisville, KY – Ankita, 25 years old, is a third-year Med student at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Emma Rhodes of Louisville, KY – Emma, 24 years old, is in the second year of her Master’s Program at Bellarmine University focusing on Elementary Education, and is a third-grade teacher at Saint Agnes School.

Laurel Riggs of Bardstown, KY – Laurel, 22 years old, is a senior at the University of Kentucky with a dual degree in Political Science and Writing, Rhetoric and Digital Studies.

One of the five Princesses will be crowned the Derby Festival Queen by a spin-of-the-wheel at the annual Fillies Derby Ball on Saturday, April 13 at The Galt House Hotel.

