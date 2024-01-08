Kentucky man wins half a million dollars on lottery scratch-off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Scottsville, Kentucky man is celebrating a big win after buying a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The lucky man won $500,000 after buying a $20 When It’s Gold Outside ticket the day after Christmas at the Scottsville Shell in Glasgow.

“I got back in the truck and scratched it off before I left,” he told lottery officials. His reason for buying the ticket? He said this particular ticket had the number 18, the same date as his grandson’s birthday.

He soon realized he had uncovered a win on all 20 spots on the ticket, winning the game’s $500,000 top prize.

“I looked at it three or four times and I thought, this can’t be right,” he said.

Scottsville Shell will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket. (Kentucky Lottery)

He told lottery officials he drove to another store down the road to double check his win.

“I figured it was right, but I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It’s hard to explain, but it’s a good feeling.”

Next, he called his wife to tell her the news.

“He was joking around with me and asked, ‘if we won the lottery, what would we do?’” she said. “I said, no you did not. Just come home.”

“She thought I was messing with her,” he added.

The couple took home a check for $357,500 after taxes.

“I’ve been a nervous wreck ever since he told me,” his wife told lottery officials.

The couple said they plan to pay off bills and plan a family trip to Disney.

