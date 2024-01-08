Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Woman arrested in connection to Valley Station home invasion

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after a violent home invasion of an 82-year-old woman happened over the weekend in Valley Station.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said 30-year-old Jamara Hondrea Cureton confessed to being connected to the home invasion.

The suspect is being charged three counts of first-degree robbery for this alleged crime, and two other reported home invasions that Louisville Metro police believe she’s responsible for.

The victim was assaulted during the incident and taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

RELATED: 82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in hospital after car crashes into LG&E pole near Greenbelt Highway
LMPD said they received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 11000 block of Ridge...
82-year-old woman hospitalized after violent home invasion in Valley Station
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Darrell McGinnis hopes his new restaurant will help the community add more fresh food into...
West Louisville business owner opens sandwich shop in Park DuValle
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Quiet start to the week; ALERT DAY Tuesday

Latest News

Police: Man surrenders after driving into, barricading himself in Middletown Walmart
Louisville first responders got there Monday morning.
Police called to Walmart on Shelbyville Road
Sunday marks four years since Andrea Knabel disappeared from Audubon Park.
On Andrea Knabel’s 42nd birthday, her father talks about the continued search for her
Through the ups and downs of the football season, the Derby City Norsemen cheers on their...
‘Derby City Norsemen’ raise money for ALS Association Kentucky Chapter