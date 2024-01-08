LMPD: Woman arrested in connection to Valley Station home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after a violent home invasion of an 82-year-old woman happened over the weekend in Valley Station.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said 30-year-old Jamara Hondrea Cureton confessed to being connected to the home invasion.

The suspect is being charged three counts of first-degree robbery for this alleged crime, and two other reported home invasions that Louisville Metro police believe she’s responsible for.

The victim was assaulted during the incident and taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

