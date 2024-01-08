Contact Troubleshooters
Man surrenders after driving into Middletown Walmart, barricading himself

Louisville first responders got there Monday morning.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police, fire, and EMS were called early Monday morning to the Walmart on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

Middletown Police Chief Robert Herman said a man going through a mental health crisis drove through the front of the liquor store at about 4:30 a.m. and barricaded himself in.

The man reportedly wouldn’t talk, so LMPD SWAT came to negotiate. He eventually came out peacefully and was then taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

No officers were hurt during this incident.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

