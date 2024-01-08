Man in custody after barricading himself at liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police, fire, and EMS were called early Monday morning to the Walmart on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

Middletown Police Chief Robert Herman said a man going through a mental health crisis drove through the front of the liquor store at about 4:30 a.m. and barricaded himself in.

The man reportedly wouldn’t talk, so LMPD SWAT came to negotiate. He eventually came out peacefully and was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

No officers were hurt during this incident.

