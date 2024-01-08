Statue vandalized for second time in 30 days outside church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time in less than a month, the statue of Mary standing outside Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church was spray painted.

This time it was green. A month ago, it was gold.

Fr. Troy Overton, the pastor, doesn’t see any solutions. Overton said our criminal justice and mental health system need to be fixed, but he doesn’t know how.

“There’s some gold paint,” Fr. Overton said as he looked at the bushes surrounding the vandalized statue. “I feel like the system, whatever it is, is incapable of dealing with these kinds of problems.”

Fr. Troy Overton, pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. (Josh Whitney/WAVE News)

Louisville Metro police arrested Frankie Temeh, gold paint in hand, spraying the statue on December 11. They described Temeh, 32, of Louisville, as a nuisance they get calls on a lot as part of the arrest citation. Court records show Temeh was already out on probation for spray painting other businesses. Fr. Overton said he chased him off church grounds again Monday, covered in the paint that matched the statue.

“This is not about a statue, this is about a society that is remiss in taking care of the most needy among us,” said Overton.

Court records show a judge agreed to have Temeh’s mental health evaluated at his last court date and had him released to his father.

The church paid $1,132 for a restoration company to clean and repair the statue. Fr. Overton said that’s far more than the statue is worth. He isn’t sure whether he should have a fence installed around the grounds, or have the statue removed for good.

“To see this kind of stuff go on and there be no recourse as to what to do about it, and I don’t know what the solution to it (is),” Fr. Overton said.

Temeh is due back in court in several cases in early February. Fr. Overton said he doesn’t know what else can be done.

“This city, this society, this country we live in, is not dealing effectively with mental illness,” said Fr. Overton.

Temeh had been ordered to stay away from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel following his arrest in December.

The church didn’t call police Monday.

